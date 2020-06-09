When asked why Rick and Rita Barder took a 21-day trip visiting southeastern European countries, they each had an answer.
“The trip was really a history lesson; that’s why we went there,” Rick said.
“We also wanted to do some investigation of Rick’s heritage,” Rita said.
And so in April of 2019, the couple flew out of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and made a few stops either to refuel or change planes, first in New York City and then Rome before reaching Albania. The flights over took about 12 hours in all. The tour was planned through Overseas Adventures Travel.
Over the next three weeks, the Barders also would travel to Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia/Herzegovina and Slovenia.
Each country had its unique things to offer tourists, they said.
In Albania, “You could see the (former) Communist influence: gray, blocky buildings. But they are slowly emerging,” Rita said. “The newer sections and some of the old buildings are beautiful.”
The couple said the Albanian people were gracious and many spoke English. Probably the most well-known Albanian—a Nobel Prize winner—was the late Mother Teresa.
The Barders had a special reason for visiting Croatia.
Rick is Yugoslavian, Yugoslavia was formerly the name given to the now individual countries of Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Macedonia and Montenegro.
Croatia is where they hoped to find traces of the Barder relatives. For that side trip, the couple hired a driver who could also serve as a translator, they said.
They were driven to a tiny village of about 10 to 15 homes where all had the surname of name of Brdar, spelled Barder, after it was Americanized
They talked to the residents and visited a church where records were kept.
“But we were not related,” they found.
However, the people were welcoming to the couple.
“They brought out wine, cheese and nutcake,” they said.
They also made some lasting friends through their research; one 86-year-old who was from the village but lives in Canada, calls Rick weekly, Rita said.
While Rick’s Yugoslavian grandfather was born in this country, he later went back to Yugoslavia and married his grandmother there then came back to Chicago to live, he said.
While he is still doing “homework” on his family history, the Barders also enjoyed other parts of Croatia, including: the medieval stone walls of the City of Dubrovnik and the Plitzice Falls National Park with its 100 water falls. They also enjoyed walks along the Mediterranean Sea, where hardy, older folks could be seen taking daily swims.
In the small country of Montenegru, the tour group traveled by bus through the mountainous terrain.
“The roads were good but mountainous; I took a lot of Dramamine,” Rita said, of the medication for motion sickness.
The city is a port for cruise ships and has a lot of Venetian architecture, Rick said.
“They are a fun-loving people,” he said. “We got to see a lot of open markets, cobblestone, olives and cheese. The food was very good, lots of fresh produce, fish and shrimp.”
For exercise, “We walked a couple miles a day,” Rita said.
In Bosnia and Herzegovina, the couple were reminded of the 1984 Olympics, held that year in Sarajevo.
“After the Olympics, those sites got bombed,” Rick said. “There’s still evidence of the bombed buildings.”
In Sarajevo, they were greeted by a Muslim hostess who works with the Overseas Adventures Travel business. She treated them to a meal in her apartment which the Barders said they much appreciated.
“It was a wonderful meal and she spoke good English,” Rick said.
Sarajevo is a diverse city with mosques, synagogues and churches, he said.
They also visited a couple mosques while in the city; men on one side and women on the other, Rita said.
When entering, “We took off our shoes and covered our heads,” she said.
Moving on to Ljubljana the capitol of Slovenia, the couple observed that it is a very progressive country as far as recycling and using electric cars, for example. They also noticed that it was a bike-friendly city.
Another enjoyable experience was the Postojna Cave train excursion.
“We took an open-air train under the Korona River,” Rick said.
“It was very beautiful,” Rita said.
The last side trip was to Lake Bled, also in Slovenia, a resort area where the couple went by boat. They viewed a castle and a 17th Century Church located on an island in the lake named Mother of God on the Lake.
The Barders have also traveled over the years to Peru, Ecuador, Galapagos, France, Italy, Ireland and New Zealand.
They like to travel in April before the tourist season expenses rise, they said. They also travel light, putting all their things in their carry-on cases and doing laundry at the hotels when possible where they stay.
