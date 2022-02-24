Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation are speaking out against the incursion.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, said Russian leader Vladimir Putin has “violated international law invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence.”
Baldwin’s remarks came as she stopped in Monroe on Thursday to discuss infrastructure funding that’s nearing approval in Congress.
“I stand with the Ukrainian people and I believe we need to continue standing strong with our European allies and NATO by providing them the support they need to hold Putin accountable for the largest invasion of Europe since World War II,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin voted in favor of imposing economic sanctions against Putin and his allies, but said Thursday she supported tougher sanctions be imposed following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“The violent attacks we have seen last night and today should be met with stronger sanctions and a full set of punishing financial, technological and military sanctions,” Baldwin said.
Congress resumes from recess next week, Baldwin confirmed, noting that senators would not be briefed with confidential information until they were all at a secure location.
“We are being briefed today, but it will not be classified,” Baldwin said.
In response to a question about preventing further incursions by Russia or any other nation in eastern Europe, Baldwin said she believed alliances had never been stronger worldwide.
“I think we are speaking in a more unified fashion than we ever have,” Baldwin said. “We and our allies are speaking with one voice and Putin needs to be held accountable.”
Prior to the invasion, Baldwin said she supported President Joe Biden’s decision to publicly share details gathered by U.S. intelligence related to Putin’s actions to better inform the American people of the situation.
“This was in my mind the right thing to do,” Baldwin said. “The idea that we had information that said how they were going to go about an invasion and use false flag attacks and call that out.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., spoke out on Twitter against Russia's incursion into Ukraine.
"Weakness tempts tyrants and totalitarians to seek more power," Johnson said. "People who only want to live in peace suffer the consequences. Ultimately, there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding - Vladimir Putin and his cronies. They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and now they've crossed another line that will yield untold horrors. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom loving people in this moment of extreme peril."
Earlier this week, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, was part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers that sent a letter to Biden reminding the president he needs to receive authorization from Congress before sending U.S. troops in any conflict. The Biden administration has not supported involving U.S. troops in Ukraine to this point.
“We strongly urge your administration to respect the separation of powers, U.S. law, and Congress’s constitutional war powers authority,” the letter reads. “Should your administration seek to introduce the U.S. Armed Forces into hostilities or decline to remove any U.S. military personnel currently deployed inside Ukraine from unauthorized hostilities or imminent hostilities, Congress stands ready to deliberate over the potentially monumental implications of such scenarios. The American people, through their representatives in Congress, deserve to have a say before U.S. troops are placed in harm’s way or the U.S. becomes involved in yet another foreign conflict.”
On Thursday, Pocan spoke out in support of Ukraine on his Twitter account.
"I stand with #Ukraine and its people. The US & our allies must continue to pursue peace, hold aggressors accountable & provide humanitarian relief to those impacted by unnecessary violence. The global community must work toward peace & avoid any escalation in military action," Pocan said.