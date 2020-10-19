WASHINGTON, D.C — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., has reintroduced legislation that supports Wisconsin manufacturing and shipbuilding efforts, with the bill being supported by Fairbanks Morse in Beloit.
The bill strengthens Buy American requirements for the federal government’s purchase of ships by expanding current law to cover all federal agencies, all classes of ships and more shipboard components.
Fairbanks Morse CEO George Whittier praised Baldwin for being an advocates for U.S. manufacturing jobs.
“The Senator’s proposed Made in America Shipbuilding Act will not only strengthen the defense industrial base by providing American-made components for U.S. taxpayer-funded ships, but will give American shipbuilding suppliers the confidence to invest capital and add high paying middle-class jobs," Whittier said.