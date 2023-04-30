Minority-owned business grant
Buy Now

A $1 million investment to assist minority owned businesses in Rock County was announced Friday. Shown from left are Lester Grace, owner of Backyard Barbecue; Krystal deLeon Judah, owner of the Empowerment and Care Center; U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Genia Stevens executive director of Rock County Jumpstart.

 Clint Woilf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Lester Grace had to start over when his employer, Southeastern Container Inc., closed down. 

He started going through career training at Blackhawk Technical College, but the whole experience of career transition was a bit stressful.