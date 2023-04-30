BELOIT - Lester Grace had to start over when his employer, Southeastern Container Inc., closed down.
He started going through career training at Blackhawk Technical College, but the whole experience of career transition was a bit stressful.
"To deal with the stress, I started cooking. I started entering barbecue competitions and won a few awards," he said.
He enjoyed cooking so much he started his own business - Backyard Barbecue - in 2015. He has operated as a catering business out of his home, and he has operated a food truck. In November, he plans to open a sandwich shop in Janesville.
Grace, who is Black, was one of the business owners who told their story as U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin announced on Friday the award of $1 million to support small minority-owned businesses in Rock County.
Baldwin helped secure $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program. The funds will go to Rock County Jumpstart, which helps minority-owned businesses connect with resources, find financial assistance and network with other minority-owned businesses.
"We will have a more vibrant economy in Wisconsin if everyone is included," Baldwin said during the presentation at the Empowerment and Care Center in Beloit. "If you're an entrepreneur with a dream, your vision doesn't come hand-in-hand with getting financing or having a business plan."
The Empowerment and Care Center is owned and operated by Krystal deLeon Judah, who provides doula services, lactation coaches and men's life coaching. Her goal is to offer birthing services to residents of Rock County, offering care throughout a woman's pregnancy.
She, like Grace, sought out assistances from Rock County Jumpstart, in connecting with business resources, identifying markets and formulating business plans.
Judah will be taking part in the Jumpstart Accelerator program soon. Her goal is to train six to eight doulas in the coming year, and cross-train them as lactation coaches.
She said she started the business as a way to provide services to women in the county and help them take control of their personal health, and to help address infant mortality issues in the county, especially among minority families.
Grace said he found himself in a financial bind as he started his business. He went to his bank, which he had dealt with for years, for a business loan and he was turned down. He expressed his frustration to the coaches and officials at Jumpstart, who suggested other options to get a loan. That turned out to be very helpful and he gained the finances he needed.
Rock County Jumpstart has been helping minority-owned businesses for four years. Jumpstart has helped 295 business owners and coaches have spent over 4,000 hours assisting business owners, said Rock County Jumpstart Executive Director Genia Stevens.
Stevens said Jumpstart helps minority owned businesses in a variety of ways, including connecting business owners with lawyers and CPAs who can help with some business matters.
Jumpstart received a $1 million Diverse Business Assistance grant through the Wisconsin Department of Administration last year. Also, last fall, Jumpstart was able to move into its new offices at 2080 Sutler Ave., Beloit, which has allowed. the non-profit agency to expand services.