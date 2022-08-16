BELOIT—Baker Tilly, a public sector executive recruitment firm, has been chosen to conduct a nationwide search for the new city manager for the City of Beloit.
The Beloit City Council voted Monday to have Baker Tilly select candidates for the city manager position. Former City Manager Lori Curtis Luther has accepted the position of City Manager in Overland Park, Kansas. Her last day as city manager in Beloit was Aug. 5.
“The Beloit City Council will work closely with the search firm, interview candidates and ultimately vote to select the city manager,” noted Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit. “It can take several months to select a candidate”
A timeline has not officially been finalized, Lock said.
“The Beloit City Council interviewed three firms and ultimately decided to select Baker Tilly,” Lock said. “This is the first time in recent years that Baker Tilly has run a recruitment drive for the city.”
Until a candidate is found, Beloit City Attorney and Deputy City Manager Elizabeth Krueger will serve as interim city manager.
Krueger was first hired by the city in 2006 and she became city attorney in 2014. She was named deputy city manager in 2015.
Luther expressed that she was not looking for a job until Overland Park approached her for the position. She held the position of Beloit city manager since 2015.
Once a candidate is put in place it is unknown how long they will stay at the city manager position. To put it in perspective Luther stayed at the position for seven years.
“The average tenure of a city manager can vary,” Lock noted. “There are no limits on length of service.”
The City of Beloit is on the lookout for more positions to be filled.
“We currently have a nationwide recruitment process under way for three open Battalion Chief positions in the Beloit Fire Department with GovHR,” Lock noted.
The city is still seeking a full-time candidate for Beloit economic development director.
In July the Beloit director of planning and building services, Drew Pennington, filled in the role as the interim economic development director as well as the interim president and CEO of Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC).
It was reported that the GBEDC and City of Beloit would coordinate to fill the role.