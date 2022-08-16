Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Baker Tilly, a public sector executive recruitment firm, has been chosen to conduct a nationwide search for the new city manager for the City of Beloit.

The Beloit City Council voted Monday to have Baker Tilly select candidates for the city manager position. Former City Manager Lori Curtis Luther has accepted the position of City Manager in Overland Park, Kansas. Her last day as city manager in Beloit was Aug. 5.

