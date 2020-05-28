BELOIT — Classic Cinemas reopened its doors Wednesday at limited capacity, and business already is popping.
The newly remodeled theater,at 2799 Cranston Road, is showing a mix of classic flicks and recent films in an effort to draw customers back in as summer begins.
“Everyone likes a classic on the big screen. It gets everybody excited for coming back,” said General Manager Maxwell Wright. “We love our community. We’re excited to bring our guests back.”
Wright said the Beloit theater is operating at 25% capacity. A maximum of 25 people are able to view movies at a time, with a couple seats in between customers as a social distance “buffer zone.”
Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson said each row of seats is spaced about 6 feet apart, which is a sort of happy accident in line with social distancing.
Theater staff have been cleaning surfaces often, and guests are being asked to wear a mask in hallways and common areas—once seated they can take their masks off. Until further notice, self-serve concessions are on hold.
“We had a lot of time to clean things up and get things in order,” Johnson said. “We definitely want to err on the side of caution and our guests to be safe.”
Newer movies now featured at the Beloit theater include “Invisible Man” and “Bloodshot” while some classics being shown include “The Goonies” (1985), “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001) and “Shrek” (2001).
Wright said it has brightened staff members’ days to see local kids excited to see movies like “Shrek” and “Harry Potter” on the big screen for the first time.
Part of the reason the theater is showing classic films is because many new box office releases have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Some films, such as “Unhinged” and “Tenet,” are expected to come out in July. But release dates for other big budget movies like “Black Widow” and “Wonder Woman: 1984” are up in the air.
The Beloit theater is the only one of the 14 Classic Cinemas locations that is currently open. All other theaters located in Illinois are anticipated to reopen around June 26, Johnson said, although dates could change.
Visiting the theater is a different experience these days, but Johnson remains optimistic for the future of movie-going. Attendance in Beloit was high earlier this year, and he expects business to continue to gradually return to normal.
Johnson said theater staff have been working with area health officials and following safety guidelines. He added that Wednesday’s soft reopening helped offer a more controlled and safe environment right away.
“We’re just trying to reopen and get everybody reacclimatized to the theatre,” Johnson said.
