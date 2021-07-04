BELOIT—After a year off due to the pandemic, families once again flocked to Riverside Park early on the July 4 holiday to gather for a special bicycle parade hosted by City of Beloit’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Around a dozen families came out to deck out bicycles and tricycles with a patriotic flair—even a battery-powered fire truck made its way around the lagoon.
“We were really excited to be able to host this event again,” said Parks and Recreation staff member Nicole Yost.
Yost said this event marked one of the first gatherings held by the city since the beginning of the pandemic.
“It really was a challenge to transition to do virtual programming because we are such a big part of the community,” Yost added. “Being able to have families out here and in person is a wonderful step towards whatever the new normal looks like and a great time for everyone to safely come together.”
The Beloit Police Department’s bike patrol team even showed up—although they declined offers from kids to bedazzle their patrol bikes in streamers, settling for pinwheels on each bike’s saddle bags. The department’s bike patrol started in 2018 and has focused on community engagement across all neighborhoods in Beloit. This year’s involvement in the even comes on the heels of the department hosting two community field day events.
Winners of the parade included Alex Salgado, 10, Brynn Rothwell, 5, and Josiah Edwards, 6.