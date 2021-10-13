Beloit Area Community Health Center Clinic Communications Specialist Danica Keeton is rounding up the candy for the trunk-or-treat event set for 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 in the Ellipse Center parking lot.
BELOIT—The Beloit Area Community Health Center is holding its free Trunk or Treat drive-through event from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 28 in the Ellipse Center parking lot. People can enter off of Henry Avenue near Associated Bank.
The event typically attracts around 1,200 children, according to Beloit Area Community Health Center Clinic Communications Specialist Danica Keeton.
“We are hoping for a similar turnout this year,” Keeton said. “This will be a drive-through event as we take COVID-19 into consideration. We are hoping to have 50 trunks.”
Candy givers are invited to decorate their trunk, or just wear a costume at the event as they dole out sweets.
“People get really creative,” Keeton said. “We are going to have a Harry Potter theme and a Charlie Brown pumpkin patch theme. People really go all out.”
If people are interested in offering a trunk-o-candy they can email Keeton at dkeeton@chsofwi.org or call 608-957-7954.
“There is no deadline, if someone calls the day of the event, I can definitely fit them in,” she said.
Those with BACHC will be handing out candy and toys as well as some school supplies donated for the event and toothbrushes to promote health and wellness.
“We are also partnering with the Beloit College radio station who will be playing Halloween music. So we are super excited about that,” Keeton said. “At the end of the drive-through there will be a bunch of food trucks so people can get a bite to eat or take some food home.”
The event is designed to be a community outreach for BACHC as well as the other social services organizations in the building. Because BACHC is located on the backside of the Eclipse Center, the event is a good way to bring awareness about the facility.
Keeton noted BACHC is offering a free community COVID-19 vaccination site at the Rotary River Center, 1160 S. Riverside Drive on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.—3 p.m. People can call 608-361-0311 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.