BELOIT - A Beloit teen faces felony charges after she allegedly left two young children unattended at the Beloit Public Library on April 28 while she was supposed to be babysitting, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded to a report of two children under the age of 4 being left at the library. A reporting witness told police she overheard Aashiyiah K. Walker, 19, saying she would just leave the children at the library.
The children were left unattended for approximately 10 minutes prior to police arriving on scene after witnesses alerted library staff.
Walker is charged with two counts of neglecting a child under the age of six and two counts of felony bail jumping.