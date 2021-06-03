BELOIT — Two kinds of babies were rescued on Thursday by the Beloit Fire Department: Those of the human variety and two baby ducklings, according to a Facebook post.
The department initially responded to rescuing ducklings in a storm sewer near Third Street and West Grand Avenue.
Also in the area, an individual had locked keys and an infant in a vehicle.
Rescuers diverted to help the infant get out of the vehicle before returning to rescue the ducklings.
The baby was in the car for approximately three minutes while Beloit fire department personnel used police department equipment to unlocked the door.
No injuries were reported.