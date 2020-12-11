TOWN OF LAPRAIRIE — Authorities on Friday released the name of a Janesville woman who died in a vehicle accident earlier in the week.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department said authorities responded to a single vehicle crash at 3 p.m. on Dec. 8 on South Van Allen Road north of East Maple Lane Road in the Town of LaPrairie.
Kristin S. Butler, age 41, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office completed a forensic examination on Dec. 9. Preliminary results indicated that Butler died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department continue to investigate the fatal crash.