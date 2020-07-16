TOWN OF TURTLE – Authorities have identified the 44-year-old Darien man who was killed following a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 43 on July 13.
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office said Karl D. Wolf was the person killed in the crash that occurred at around 9 p.m. on I-43 at mile marker three in the Town of Turtle.
Wolf was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Preliminary results of a forensic examination confirm that Wolf died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Additional testing is underway and the incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and medical examiner’s office.
