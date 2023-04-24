Jim Draeger

Jim Draeger gives a presentation on the history of Wisconsin bars and breweries at CheezHEAD Brewery last Thursday. The event was presented by the Beloit Public Library.

 Rachel Brands/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — CheezHEAD Brewing was the site of a history lesson on Wisconsin bars and breweries.

Speaker Jim Draeger gave a presentation last Thursday based on his 2012 novel: “Bottoms Up: A Toast to Historic Wisconsin Bars & Breweries.” He spoke to a cluster of interested attendees in a side room, away from the noise and bustle of CheezHEAD’s bar and eating area.