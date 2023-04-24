BELOIT — CheezHEAD Brewing was the site of a history lesson on Wisconsin bars and breweries.
Speaker Jim Draeger gave a presentation last Thursday based on his 2012 novel: “Bottoms Up: A Toast to Historic Wisconsin Bars & Breweries.” He spoke to a cluster of interested attendees in a side room, away from the noise and bustle of CheezHEAD’s bar and eating area.
The book’s opening paragraph boasts that the history of bars in Wisconsin is “a complex and interesting brew of politics, economics, culture, and social mores, with many great hoppy stories mixed in between.”
Draeger delivers on this promise of interesting storytelling by tracing the history of bars from their beginnings as old fashioned taverns during “dry” periods to the successful industry it is today. According to Draeger, Wisconsin taverns were originally stagecoach stops and, in addition to serving booze, were also responsible for both boarding guests and feeding their horses.
Although this may sound strange to the modern ear, it was important for taverns to tend to their customers’ needs to ensure they would stay and spend money on their alcohol.
These taverns eventually transformed into saloons, due to industrialization and the demands of a larger clientele from the city, who wanted to escape from the stresses of city life and their responsibilities at home.
“Sample rooms” became commonplace additions to groceries, saloons, and other retail establishments. These rooms allowed customers to sample up to a quart of the liquor they were considering buying. The popularity of sample rooms allowed for an expansion of the area, so customers could spend more time mingling and drinking among friends.
“(Tavern owners) had the ear of the people,” Draeger said. “Barkeepers were the holders of information, and information was valuable.”
Another interesting tidbit shared by Draeger during the presentation was the experimentation done on yeast in an effort to understand its effect on booze. At the time, there were almost 2,000 varieties of yeast used to make beer and each created a different flavor.
French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur, most famous for discovering the principles of pasteurization, only became aware of this process after performing experiments on yeast at the request of brewery owners.
“Brewing was not science. It was an art,” Draeger said. “They didn’t understand the science of it yet, so every batch was different.”
Presenter and co-author Jim Draeger spoke about all this and more during his presentation at CheezHEAD Brewing on Thursday night. Both beer and copies of his book were available for purchase at the event, perfectly reflecting the theme of the night.