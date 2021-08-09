Well, August will soon be here, if it isn’t here already.
Like most of you in this cold climate, I like the summer. But August makes me nervous. July is named for one Roman tyrant, Julius Caesar, and August is named for an even bigger one, Augustus Caesar. I try not to think about these facts because they make the end of summer even more tense than it already is.
You see, a case can be made that August isn’t summer at all. The essence of summer is going fishing and sitting in a park with not a care in the world. Summer is supposed to be a holiday from life.
When French convicts were sent to Devil’s Island penitentiary, they were told, “Forget France. France is over for you.” Even if August heats up a little, the little breeze says to us, “Forget summer. Forget Six Flags. Six Flags is over.”
Not everyone will see it this way. They will count August as firmly in the summer camp. But it’s at best neither quite summer—too much anxiety—nor quite autumn—too hot. It’s like Frankenstein’s Creature: neither filly monster nor fully man; neither fully dead nor fully alive. Or like Dracula: neither quite bat nor man. August, named for the dictator Augustine, is the tyranny of the neither-here-nor-there.
August is like a little kid learning to read: no longer just calling words but not quite reading either.
But how can August be real summer? Kids are nervous all month about going back to school. Adults know the leaves will fall soon. Fishing, if it continues, will have to be done through the lake ice. For some people sitting in zero degree cold in the middle of Lake Mendota and hoping the fish will bite is a good time. For most of us, it isn’t. August reminds us that that time is getting near. The show, the vacation, is almost over.
Meanwhile, that distant scream you hear in August is from schoolchildren contemplating having to sit in classrooms and read textbooks. When was the last time you found a textbook exciting? I rest my case.
Now July is fully summer. In fact, inspired by the glory and potential of summer, 52 years ago three guys took the vacation of several lifetimes. They went all the way to the moon. They even walked on it.
That was in late July 1969. It was still summer. But then, just a few weeks later came August, and thousands and thousands of young people, in the same year, gathered at an upstate New York farm to hear world-class rock music and get stoned. In July people explored Outer Space. In August people explored Inner Space. LSD trips abounded. Some of the kids took hours and hours to recover. These were totally different sorts of trips from the one the astronauts took.
Well, August will do that to folks. Summer, if it is still summer, is almost over. People go a little nuts. August is sometimes referred to as the dog days. In one movie Al Pacino tries to rob a bank in order to get money for a sex-change operation. If it had been July or September or January, he’d have known better. The film is called “Dog Days’ Afternoon.”
