BELOIT—An attorney for former School District of Beloit Board of Education President Pamela Charles confirmed to the newspaper on Tuesday that Charles was the person who filed the first amendment violation complaint being discussed by the board in closed session. The attorney’s confirmation followed an earlier tip the newspaper received from an unnamed source.
The confirmation follows a Daily News story which ran Tuesday on the board’s Policy Committee meeting set for 5 p.m. Wednesday when discussion was to include a plan to amend a policy on public participation at board meetings which would prohibit speech deemed “disruptive” or “belligerent” as part of wording changes to board policy 187. The story stated the proposed policy change followed other free speech issues raised such as a complaint filed regarding alleged first amendment violations, which was discussed in closed session on Sept. 21, and the story referenced a decision by the board to not allow a letter by Charles to be read in public at a July 6 board meeting.
Board of Education President Megan Miller has declined any comment on the complaint due to legal reasons.
Following the story’s publication regarding Charles’ prohibited comments, Attorney Jeff Scott Olson of the Jeff Scott Olson law firm based in Madison confirmed it was Charles who filed the complaint, but he declined to provide a copy of the complaint or any further information.
On Sept. 20, the Daily News filed an open records request requesting a copy of the complaint investigation findings and accompanying documents from the district and received a response stating that the matter is on-going and represents pending or probable litigation.
On Sept. 20, the Daily News also requested all emails from Charles to any Board of Education members from July 1, 2021 to Sept. 20, 2021. The Daily News did not have the emails provided as of press time. An email from the district on Sept. 28 stated the technology department was working on pulling any emails on district servers and it was awaiting responses from the individual board members regarding emails not on district servers.
The board discussed the complaint in closed session on Sept. 21, but did not take any action on the issue yet.
On July 6 former board president Pam Charles emailed comments to be read during public comment and Miller stopped the secretary from reading her comments to the public.
The portion of Charles’ letter read in public at the meeting raised concerns about a board member’s comments regarding a school employee in a June 22 board meeting. Charles did not name the board member or employee. Charles began her comments by saying that a board member made very derogatory remarks about an employee, a violation of board norms, especially the norm regarding professionalism. She said such remarks could put the district in legal trouble and behavior like that does not help the image of the district.
At that point in the reading of the email, Miller interjected and asked if there was a policy regarding comments attacking any individual personally or professionally and asked Superintendent Dan Keyser his thoughts on the matter.
Keyser told Miller the district has such a norm and that it would be appropriate for any board member who felt those norms were being violated to interject and voice concerns to the board president, and Board Member Amiee Leavy said “I do.”