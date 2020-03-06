BELOIT—William A. “Bill” Bolgrien is remembered by friends and associates as someone who believed in his community, and he volunteered his time to help it succeed.
The long-time Beloit booster and local attorney passed away Wednesday at the age of 87.
Bolgrien volunteered his time in support of the Beloit Boys Club (now the Stateline Boys and Girls Club), and Beloit Health System. He also was known as a local history buff, sometimes leading tours at Oakwood Cemetery. He also helped compile lists of veterans from Beloit who had passed away. Bolgrien was a Korean War veteran, serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.
He also was a member of the Beloit Historical Society and he was inducted into the society’s Hall of Fame in 2018.
Bolgrien, a Beloit native, also served as Beloit city attorney from 1961-63 and as a member of the Beloit City Council from 1964-68. He began practicing law in Beloit in 1961 and was a lead partner in Bolgrien, Koepke, Kimes and Livingston.
Timothy McKevett, president and CEO of Beloit Health System, said Bolgrien always was a huge supporter of the health system and Beloit Memorial Hospital.
“Bill Bolgrien was a cornerstone of support for the health system for over 50 years,” McKevett said. “Bill’s commitment to the community was critical to the new hospital becoming a reality. His belief that Beloit deserved the best is the legacy of excellence that we carry on in his honor every day at the health system. Bill was truly a friend, mentor and member of the health system family and he will be missed.”
Bolgrien was among those who worked to turn Beloit’s hospital into a non-profit hospital, and he lobbied to gain federal funding to help pay for hospital construction more than 50 years ago.
Law partner Jim Koepke recalled he met Bolgrien when he was 24 years old and fresh out of law school.
“He went from a mentor to a great friend,” Koepke said. “Bill didn’t say much, but when he did, you listened.”
Rod Kimes, another partner, said the Bolgrien name will always be part of the law firm.
“It always will be the Bolgrien law firm,” he said.
Both men said his convictions and values also will be part of the firm.
“He was old school, where your work was your bond,” Koepke said.
