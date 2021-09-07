BELOIT—After a man reported he was harassed by two people at a South Beloit gas station, Beloit police are now investigating a report of an attempted strong-armed robbery in the 100 block of West Grand Avenue.
Officers took a report at around 11:18 p.m. on Monday from a victim who reported being harassed at a South Beloit gas station. He said the man and woman followed him while walking on Bluff Street.
The victim reported that the male punched him several times and was looking for money. The victim fled the area on foot and called 911.
No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available from the police department as of press time on Tuesday.