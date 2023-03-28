Beloit College Graduation 2
Buy Now

The procession of graduates begins during Beloit College commencement ceremonies in May of 2022. About 250 graduates received diplomas during the event. This year, commencement at Beloit College will be on May 14.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Beloit College alumna Atiera Coleman will be the featured speaker for the 173rd commencement at Beloit College on May 14.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the Middle College lawn on the Beloit College campus.