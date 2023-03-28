BELOIT — Beloit College alumna Atiera Coleman will be the featured speaker for the 173rd commencement at Beloit College on May 14.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. on the Middle College lawn on the Beloit College campus.
“Dr. Atiera Coleman is an exemplary example of a Beloit College graduate who is leading social change and equity in the Rock County community,” Beloit College President Scott Bierman said. “There is no one better than Atiera to usher our 2023 graduates into the world with an inspiring message of hope for what they will accomplish.”
In her influential work as a Rock County Equity Manager, Coleman embeds policies in the county’s administrative structure and services to ensure equitable access for everyone the county serves.
“It is a tremendous honor and truly humbling to be entrusted with imparting words of wisdom and inspiration to such a bright and accomplished group of students,” Coleman said. “I look forward to contributing to this momentous occasion and celebrating the graduates’ achievements as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”
Coleman is a valuable member of the Beloit College community. Her college experiences as a Wisconsin Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participant (WiscAMP) and as a McNair Scholar provided her the skills and credentials she needed to pursue a Ph.D. in sociology.
Formerly the college’s Associate Dean for Student Success, Equity, and Community (SSEC) and co-director of the Weissberg Program in Human Rights and Social Justice, Coleman led the McNair Scholars Program, oversaw TRIO programs for disadvantaged students, and was a partner on the Anti-Racism Liaison team. As a member of that team, she outlined the college’s Becoming Better plan’s six goals, tracked their progress, and identified areas for improvement.
Coleman graduated from Beloit College in 2010, majoring in sociology. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Wisconsin — Milwaukee.
