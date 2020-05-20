TOWN OF BELOIT—A proposal to bring new assisted living centers to the township has been delayed due to COVID-19, the project’s developers say.
Michael Amrhein, Managing Member of Equity Development LLC, said his firm submitted an application to the Town of Beloit on March 13 on behalf of Riley’s Adult Family Home LLC (RAFH) and with input from managed care organization My Choice Family Care. The application noted interest in building up to four facilities over a period of about four years in the Blackhawk Run subdivision.
RAFH owners had decided to hold off on moving forward until possibly July or August due to the Coronavirus, in order to focus more on extra precautionary cleaning duties and caregiving at their six existing facilities in Wisconsin.
Meanwhile, Town of Beloit residents have expressed concerns about the proposed project, its close proximity to local schools and who exactly the clientele would be.
Supported Independent Housing is intended to help individuals who are receiving state aid for a disability or mental limitation who could live alone but would benefit from occasional assistance, Amrhein said.
For example, residents who have been diagnosed with high-functioning autism would be able to live alone, with trained staff on standby in case they need any sort of daily assistance.
Amrhein added, the facilities would also be available for anyone in the general public to apply.
Amrhein said he had met with Town of Beloit Community Development Director Tim Kienbaum to discuss available lots which the firm could submit an application for. After mulling several options, Amrhein said his firm decided to apply for a space in the Blackhawk Run subdivision, which is located near Beloit Turner High School.
The first phase of the proposed project would include 20 rental apartments. One of the later phases could be tailored specifically towards clients with dementia or in need of advanced memory care.
Amrhein added that additional input from the Town of Beloit and local residents would be sought as the project progresses.
In an effort to better protect residents at current facilities against the spread of COVID-19, Amrhein said staff members have been making extra steps to sanitize buildings as many as three times per shift.
In the initial application document, it is stated that RAFH staff are trained to care for and treat clients who are dealing with mental illness and secondary disease processes such as, but not limited to, drug and alcohol abuse or chronic health problems.
Amrhein said this language was included with the intent to say the staff are highly trained and well-rounded as certified professionals. He emphasized that the current plans do not call for any sort of drug abuse rehabilitation services at the proposed Blackhawk Run location.
Several Town of Beloit residents expressed concerns during Monday night’s virtual Board of Supervisors meeting.
The residents said they are concerned about the proposed facilities’ close proximity to school and that they did not believe it was a good location for drug abuse rehabilitation services.
One of the residents also expressed concern about whether single-family housing values would be affected.
Some said they were totally opposed to the application, while others said they support the facilities if they were moved to another location in town.
No action has been taken by the town board on the proposal.
In a special Board of Supervisors meeting Friday morning about safe COVID-19 reopening plans related to recreation areas, the board plans to also enter closed session to discuss whether they would consider issuing a formal Request for Proposals in the Blackhawk Run area.
Generally, a Request for Proposal document establishes criteria for accepting possible bids, with information stating what types of facilities or projects the township is seeking for a plot of public land.
Town of Beloit Administrator Gene Wright said he has no immediate comments until a formal proposal is received and the general public is given a chance to hear directly from the developers.
