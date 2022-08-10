JANESVILLE - Vote counting went late into the evening Tuesday, but in the end voters selected candidates who will advance to the November general election.
Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson was chosen as the Democrat candidate who will face Republican Jeff Klett of Beloit in November in a race for the 45th District Wisconsin Assembly seat. The 45th District currently is represented by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who is running for the 15th District State Senate seat.
Anderson received 1,809 votes in Rock County and 622 votes in Green County. His opponent in the primary, Ben Dorscheid, received 774 votes in Rock County and 555 votes in Green County.
In the Republican Primary race for the 31st Assembly District, Ellen Schutt of Clinton was the top vote-getter. She currently is a legislative aide for 50th Assembly District Rep. Tony Kurtz and formerly was an aide for the current 31st District Rep. Amy Loudenbeck.
Schutt received 1,247 votes in Rock County and 1,998 votes in Rock County. She had two Republican opponents in the Primary, Maryann Zimmerman of Whitewater, who received 582 votes in Rock County and 1,823 votes in Walworth County, and Jason Dean of the Town of LaGrange who recieved 396 votes in Rock County and 1,581 votes in Walworth County.
Schutt will face Democrat Brienne Brown of Whitewater in the November general election.
In the 43rd Assembly District, Jenna Jacobson earned the Democratic nomination. She received 1,449 votes in Rock County and 32 votes in Green County. Her opponent, Matt McIntyre, received 486 votes in Rock County and 4 votes in Green County. Jacobson will face Republican candidate Marisa Voelkel of Janesville in the general election in November.
In the race for Rock County Sheriff, Democrat Curtis Fell won with 7,917 votes. His opponent, Troy Egger, received 5,161 votes.