Voters check-in at Central Christian Church in Beloit in this file photo. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.—8 p.m. on Tuesday for the primary election in Wisconsin.

 BDN file photo

JANESVILLE - Vote counting went late into the evening Tuesday, but in the end voters selected candidates who will advance to the November general election.

Beloit City Council member Clinton Anderson was chosen as the Democrat candidate who will face Republican Jeff Klett of Beloit in November in a race for the 45th District Wisconsin Assembly seat. The 45th District currently is represented by Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who is running for the 15th District State Senate seat.