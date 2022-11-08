A Republican candidate for the Wisconsin Assembly 31st District seat appeared to be in the lead Tuesday night, but all the votes had not been tallied before the Beloit Daily News print deadline.

Ellen Schutt of Clinton had 5,055 votes in Rock County with 95% of the vote reported, and 8,205 votes in Walworth County where over 84% of the vote was reported. Her Democrat opponent, Brienne Brown, had 3,831 votes in Rock County and 5,631 votes in Walworth County.

