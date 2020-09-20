BELOIT—Tawny Gustina, Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 45th Assembly District invites the public to join her for “Tawny-Palooza”, a family-friendly fundraiser to be held on Saturday at Toubl Game Bird Farms in the Town of Newark.
The event will be held from 4—8 p.m. at Toubl Game Bird Farms, 8716 W. St. Lawrence Ave., west of Beloit. There will be kids events such as face painting, a tie-dye station, balloon twisting and a dunk tank. Food also will be available and there will be a movie.
Advanced tickets available online through Facebook Page @TGus45 or through Eventbrite link: tawny-palooza.eventbrite.com. Call Kelly Clobes with any questions at 608-698-0678 or kjamentertainment@gmail.com.