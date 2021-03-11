BELOIT—As the Stateline Area springs ahead on Sunday, the Beloit Fire Department urges residents to take basic precautions to prevent loss of life and property in the event of a potential fire or carbon monoxide leak.
We will change our clocks ahead one hour on Sunday, but Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin asks residents to also check on their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms.
“Those should be checked monthly and you want to change the batteries every six months,” Griffin said.
Griffin also urged residents to “Close Before You Doze,” a phrase that highlights the importance of closing bedroom doors to prevent the quick spread of flames in the event of a fire.
“If your smoke detectors are working properly, they should notify you and you will have enough time to safely get out of your home before it’s too late,” Griffin said.
Smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms should be changed every 10 years, he added.
As we head into the summer, Griffin encouraged residents to have their air conditioning units serviced to prevent any electrical fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, firefighers in the United States respond to a fire somewhere in the nation every 24 seconds, and a home fire occurs every 93 seconds. With 75% of all fire deaths and 73% of all injuries caused by home fires, having a working fire alarm can save lives.
Data from the Wisconsin Environmental Public Health Tracking Program found that carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year.
Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and loss of consciousness. At high levels, carbon monoxide can kill within minutes. If you suspect you or someone may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, go outside immediately and call 911.
For more tips on emergency preparedness, visit: http://readywisconsin.wi.gov.