BELOIT—The Beloit Art Center will be offering a treasure trove of blacksmithing, photography, the ancient art of encaustic painting along with digital art and some equine surprises thanks to the many talents of the Ribordy family.
Patriarch and blacksmith Jim Ribordy, his daughters Amy Ribordy Reese and Jo Ribordy Christofferson, grandchildren Bailey Reese and Zach Hubner-Schorsch and grandchild-in-law Phillip Schorsch will all be exhibiting works in the February exhibition. A First Friday gallery reception will be held Feb. 4, from 5—7 p.m. at the Beloit Art Center at 520 E. Grand Ave. A gallery talk with the artists will begin at 6 p.m.
Jim, Amy and Jo gave a sneak peek to the Beloit Daily News on Thursday. Every wall was covered with works from their family. One of the most dramatic works was the 5-foot tall ‘Shinksi the blacksmith,” forged in Jim’s barn. ‘Shinski the Blacksmith’ was named after Jo’s son Adam Shin Christofferson.
The sculpture depicts a blacksmith in action, complete with a beard and forged work boots and shoe laces.
“Threading wire is difficult,” Jim Ribordy noted.
The sculpture was made in homage to his blacksmithing community of 30 years.
“The wonderful part is that there are as many wishes as there are blacksmiths. If the joy of creating something is art, then I am an artist,” Jim said.
The family’s ties to art go way back. Amy and her dad did photography and drawing together since Amy was a child, although Jo’s photography blossomed around retirement.
Much of the artwork for the February exhibit shares the common thread of a love of the outdoors, which Jo and Amy said was forged in youth. The daughters fondly recalled spending time in tents and with mosquitoes outdoors along with taking adventurous pontoon rides.
“Our parents always encouraged exploration and kept us engaged and ready to jump in and try new things,” Amy said.
Jim, a mechanical engineer, took a one-day course at Rock Valley College to learn blacksmithing. He discovered it was a way to lure in volunteers and found himself later giving volunteer demonstrations at Midway Village.
Jim went on to start his own company, R D Systems in South Beloit in 1973, which made automatic assembly machines to be sold around the world to battery and pharmaceutical companies. A mechanical engineer with 17 patents, he loved tinkering. He brought his daughter Jo into the business and the two eventually had machines in every country in Europe as well as in Australia, China and Korea.
Amy always loved drawing, using colored pencils and mixed media. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine art from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Her energy was channeled into her family and floral design as the owner of Rindfleisch Flowers for 15 years, and as seasonal floral artist at Our Lady of the Assumption Church. She joked she had a midlife crisis which launched into encaustic painting. The technique uses colored pigments mixed with hot liquid wax. Her unique creations are part of the exhibit along with her earlier works.
Jo started studying photography a few years before retirement from her long business career and launched into it with full force post-retirement. She loves taking nature photographs including landscapes. A recent graduate of the New York Institute of Photography, she is a familiar face at Beloit Art Center as a member of the Board of Directors and also the instructor of BAC photography classes and the Center’s monthly Photography Club.
Given Jo’s connection to the Beloit Art Center, the family started brainstorming the possibility of having a family show at a Christmas dinner a couple of years back. On Thursday, they were thrilled with how it came together.
“I’m proud of them,” Jim said.
Other art will include that of granddaughter Bailey Reese, a self-taught mixed media artist and equestrian, specializing in equine fine art focused on the American Quarter Horse. Bailey currently resides in Florida with her husband and newborn, and will be the only family member not attending in person.
Zach Hubner-Schorsch, a Clinton, Wisconsin native, has been interested in photography since he was a child and received his first digital camera for his 12th birthday. Self-taught, Zach has created two collections for the exhibit called, “Hurt” and “Healing.”
Philip Schorsch will be bringing his digital artworks including QR codes which can be scanned and then lead to digital artwork on mobile devices. His series is an exploration in the way digital artwork can be presented in physical spaces.
The Beloit Art Center gallery hours are Monday 10 a.m.—2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.—2 p.m.