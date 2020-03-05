BELOIT — Everyone’s invited to an evening of art and fun when the Clinton Public Library Foundation Boards holds its Third Annual Art at The Butterfly, 5246 E County Rd X.
It typically features 50 local artists who show work featuring everything from copper design to sculptures and photographs and watercolor artwork, according to Theresa Wellnitz, member of the Clinton Public Library Foundation Board.
The event will be held from 5:30—8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30. It costs $15 at the door which goes toward space needs for the Clinton Public Library. It has attracted 200-250 people who support the event and has had close to 50 artists showcased.
Attendees can enjoy live music at The Butterfly with appetizers, a cash bar and a 50-50 raffle.
Artists interested in participating can sign up on a form available on the Clinton Public Library Foundation Facebook page.
“It’s a really fun night. Held on a Monday night, you start week off right with great artwork, food and fellowship. You can hang out at The Butterfly and relax after a long day of work and enjoy some artwork,” Wellnitz said.
Those at the Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., are looking forward to a potential move to help with space constraints.
Wellnitz said the Village of Clinton has set aside money to purchase a local business for sale. The library foundation will be starting a donation drive in the next weeks to fund the rest of the purchase of the building as well as remodeling and furniture. The new space under discussion would provide 9,600-square-feet, much more than the library’s current 1,200 square feet of space.
Because the potential purchase is still being negotiated, Wellnitz was unable to give further information at this time.
The Third Annual Art at the Butterfly Event will be the kickoff to the library’s fundraising drive. The hope is to keep costs for the purchase and move under $1 million which would be raised through donations.
