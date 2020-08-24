FOOTVILLE — Complete with a fresh coat of paint and historically accurate lettering, the attack helicopter has been returned to its former glory.
Steve Sarow, former longtime commander at the Footville American Legion Post 237, said the 1968 Bell AH-1 Huey Cobra has long been a popular fixture in the community. Occasionally, kids and families still take photos near the helicopter sitting outside the American Legion.
“It is a visual reminder of the past wars that contributed to our freedom,” said Sarow, a Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran, adding that equipment is the backbone of the United States armed forces’ strength.
Steve Sarow grew up in Footville, and his father, George Sarow, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Military service has been a central part of his family’s own history.
A team of six volunteers poured in numerous hours of work to repaint the helicopter by hand after its Army green coloring had faded and some rust stains had developed over time.
The group recently finished the project after adding a U.S. Army symbol, the original tail identification number and other lettering.
Lights also shine throughout the night to illuminate the helicopter.
Sarow said he is truly impressed by all the hard work of volunteers and generous donors who have helped maintain the helicopter and its appearance. Volunteers also wrote down historical facts for visitors to read at the site.
The warbird arrived in Footville in 2002 with support from then-U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, and a host of local donors and advisers.
Another past Footville American Legion commander, John Harnack, also was instrumental in the efforts.
The chopper flew with the 1st Cavalry 2nd Battalion.
Sarow recalled seeing similar helicopters during basic training, and said the display in Footville is spot-on.
In fact, the original twin-engines still remain inside, and the chopper’s cockpit is protected by titanium shielding.
The 53-foot-long helicopter could travel at speeds of around 200 miles per hour and was often used during the Vietnam War to guard landing zones for U.S. soldiers to deploy.
Weighing several thousand pounds on their own, and even more with rockets, machine guns and other armaments equipped, Sarow said it took tremendous power to operate the helicopters.
“To get off the ground, it takes a lot of thrust,” Sarow said.