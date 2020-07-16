JANESVILLE—An armed suspect faces multiple charged after he reportedly led police on a chase through Janesville on Wednesday.
Quivadas Q.L. Gaines, 29, of Davenport, Iowa faces possible charges of felony fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, hit and run and disorderly conduct while armed, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.
At about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Wisconsin State Patrol officers informed Janesville police about a suspect in a Ford Taurus with no license plates who reportedly pointed a firearm at a motorist. The suspect eluded state police, at one point driving the wrong way on an interstate highway.
Janesville officers spotted the suspect vehicle as it traveled at a high rate of speed through the residential neighborhood near Milton and Centerway. The vehicle reportedly was observed driving into oncoming traffic and through red lights.
As officers approached Center Avenue and Rockport the suspect vehicle was found disabled after striking a traffic signal and the BP gas station sign at that intersection. Citizens and employees of the gas station pursued the suspect driver as he ran around the back of the gas station and the suspect surrendered to officers as they arrived.
After the conclusion of the pursuit, it was learned Gaines had crashed into an occupied vehicle at Humes/I-90 during his initial pursuit by the State Patrol, and two other unoccupied vehicles in the gas station parking lot at 108 Center Ave during the Janesville portion of the pursuit. A search of the vehicle produced two facsimile firearms and Gaines was being sought for an armed robbery in Madison that occurred earlier in the day.
