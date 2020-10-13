BELOIT — Beloit police have released suspect descriptions of two men who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery of a man on Oct. 3 in the 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
At around 10:45 p.m. a man was assaulted and struck in the back of the head with a handgun before being robbed of his wallet. Beloit police say the first suspect was described as a white male, approximately 180-200 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a brown loose fitting jacket, gray sweatpants and a gray beanie hat.
The second suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.