BELOIT — Beloit police are investigating a violent armed robbery that occurred Saturday in the 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Officers responded to the area after a victim reported being shoved to the ground, hit on the back of the head with a handgun and robbed of his wallet and personal items.
The victim reported that he gave chase to the two suspects, when one suspect turned and fired one shot into the air. The victim stopped chasing the suspects at that point.
The investigation remains ongoing and no suspect descriptions were available as of press time Tuesday.