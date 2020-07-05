ROCKTON - Rockton police are investigating an armed robbery that was reported Sunday morning.
At about 5:30 a.m. a masked, black man entered the BP gas station in the 600 block of Blackhawk Boulevard. He was armed with a handgun and he demanded money from the clerk.
After receiving cash, he fled on foot to the north.
The subject was described as about 21 years old, about 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black face mask.
The South Beloit and Roscoe police departments, Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and a K-9 unit assisted in investigations and a search of the area.
