JANESVILLE—An armed robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after he threatened a motel clerk with a gun early Thursday morning.
Janesville police officers were called to the Super 8 Motel, 3430 Milton Ave. at about 1:17 a.m.
A subject armed with a handgun threatened the clerk and took cash. He left the scene on a BMX style bicycle, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
The suspect was described at a White male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering spelling out CHI6AGO. He wore a black neck gator mask, gray gloves, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Rock County Dispatch at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.