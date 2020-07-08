BELOIT - An armed robbery occurred at about 5:55 a.m. on July 3 at the Citgo gas station in the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue.
A black male subject displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect was described as being about 6 feet tall and he was of a skinny build. He wore a black, cloth face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, white tennis shoes and a grey backpack.
A white four-door Chevy Malibu was seen leaving the area at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information can call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).
