JANESVILLE - An armed robbery was reported at 1:54 a.m. Saturday at Slick's Bar and Grill, 309 Rockport Road.
The suspect entered the bar, displayed a firearm and demanded money, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department. He then left and no one was harmed.
The suspect was a White male, about 20 to 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, jeans and a black face covering.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.