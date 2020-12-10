BELOIT — A fatal shooting in Beloit on Dec. 7 appears to have started following an argument over the use of curse words and the behavior of the suspect while staying a rehabilitation home in the 1000 block of Tenth Street, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Mario T. Tucker, 34, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dwayne Wiggins, 50, and appeared for an initial jail court appearance on Thursday afternoon before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
Meyer set a $250,000 cash bond for Tucker, who is being held at the Rock County Jail. Defense attorney Walter Isaacson unsuccessfully argued that the COVID-19 outbreak at the jail, coupled with Tucker’s diabetes, should have granted him release on a cash bond of $1,000 and into the custody of a family member in Beloit.
Family members of Wiggins, who were not identified during Thursday’s appearance, urged Meyer to set the steep cash bond amount.
A resident of the group home told police that he overheard an argument after Wiggins approached Tucker about “always being disrespectful and cursing” while at the residence. Tucker then allegedly became upset and made comments back to Wiggins before shooting him multiple times, the complaint states.
Another resident of the home told police he heard Tucker stating that he was “tired of the disrespect and told (Wiggins) that he better stop disrespecting him,” before shooting Wiggins.
Tucker then fled on foot and was located by police on the Portland Avenue bridge where he allegedly threw an object resembling a handgun into the Rock River.
Tucker did not enter a plea at Thursday’s hearing and an adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 17. Tucker is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.