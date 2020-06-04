BELOIT — Superintendents on both sides of the border have been meeting to discuss how to safely reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Ten superintendents in Rock County meet weekly via a web conference call, joined by representatives from the Rock County Health Department. Representatives from Beloit, Beloit-Turner, Bigfoot, Brodhead, Clinton, Edgerton, Evansville, Janesville, Milton and Parkview school districts are participating in the planning.
While Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency declaration ordered all Wisconsin schools closed through June 30, the guidance from federal, state, and local health officials is less clear with respect to reopening schools in the fall.
To help guide their planning, the 10 Rock County districts will conduct a common survey of parents to collect feedback in June. The School District of Beloit also will conduct planning sessions next week with teachers from the Beloit Education Association.
The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is asking school districts to prepare for three possible scenarios in the fall which include students being back in classrooms full time, a hybrid mix of distance learning and in-person learning or complete distance learning.
“We are spending a great deal of time carefully planning for all three of these scenarios,” Green shared. “We will be using the results of our previous parent surveys, staff surveys, and student surveys, as well as the results of the joint Rock County Districts survey.”
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher said he is still waiting on information from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office as well as the Illinois State Board of Education to provide more guidelines for the start of school. However, he said all the Boone and Winnebago county superintendents are in constant contact discussing plans for next school year.
