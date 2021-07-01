BELOIT—Beloit, Turner, Clinton and Parkview school districts are set to receive increases in state aid, according to data released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The estimate is based in part on the 2021-2023 state biennial budget recommendation approved by the Joint Committee on Finance on June 17. The aid calculation is based upon the best information available today. So school districts won’t know their real aid amounts until it is certified by the DPI on Oct. 15.
General school aids are the largest form of state support for Wisconsin public schools. State equalization aid is meant to make up the difference between a district’s actual tax base and the state guaranteed tax base. Districts such as Beloit with a low valuation per pupil receive a higher percentage of state aid.
Estimated general school aid for 2021-22 totals $5 billion, a $109.9 million or 2.2% increase over last year. Due to changes in the aid deduction for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, as well as the Joint Committee on Finance recommendation to eliminate aid deductions for the Milwaukee-area legacy independent charter schools, the estimated increase in payments to districts is $196.3 million.
Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66% or 276 districts are estimated to receive more general aid than in 2020-21, while 33% of districts or 140 are estimated to receive less; five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.
Beloit is expected to receive 1.87% more in state aid, an increase of $1,259,133. Beloit received $67,477,348 last year and is set to receive $68,736,481 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Beloit-Turner School District is estimated to receive 1.36% more in state aid, an increase of $127,075. Beloit-Turner received $9,315,821 last year and is set to receive $9,442,896 for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Clinton School District could receive 5.89% more in state aid, an increase of $423,026. Clinton received $7,180,746 last year and is set to receive $7,603,772 for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Parkview School District could receive 16.38% more in state aid, an increase of $886,319. Parkview received $5,412,091 last year, and is set to receive $6,298,410 for the 2021-2022 school year.