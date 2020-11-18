Area school districts are taking different action regarding recommendations to move to online learning after the Thanksgiving break.
Clinton, Edgerton, Janesville and Milton school districts are moving to online learning from Nov. 30 to Jan. 15, in accordance with recommendations from the Rock County Health Department, while Evansville and Parkview school districts have decided to continue in-person classes after the holiday.
The Beloit Turner Board of Education is scheduled to meet tonight to consider the health department’s recommendations, and to consider what to do about the winter sports schedule.
Parkview Superintendent Steve Lutzke said the school board voted on Monday to continue with in-person learning after Thanksgiving break, which is the week of Nov. 23. Students return to classes on Nov. 30.
Lutzke said the district has had few COVID-19 cases this fall, and he feels staff have been effectively navigating the pandemic.
“We’re very prepared to switch to virtual if the situation warrants that,” Lutzke said.
Currently, between 75 to 80% of students are doing in-person learning, while about 20 to 25% of students have opted into virtual classes.
So far this fall, Lutzke said the district’s COVID-19 cases include six elementary school students, 12 junior high or high school students and also eight staff members.
The district also plans to continue to offer winter sports, which are expected to run through February. Those athletics include wrestling and boys and girls basketball.
All students who are participating in winter sports have been asked to take part in virtual only classes during their season, Lutzke said.
On Monday, the Rock County Health Department announced it was moving back to Phase One of its reopening plan.
Included in that announcement were recommendations for area schools to avoid contact sports and to pursue virtual schooling if possible. The department stated these were guidelines and not requirements.
Because of this guidance, Clinton Community School District decided to go to all online learning for all three of its schools from Nov. 30 to Jan. 15. Clinton Elementary School currently is offering only online learning because of COVID-19 cases involving staff members.
Evansville school board officials voted 4-3 against following the recommendations of the health department.
