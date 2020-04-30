BELOIT—Unemployment claims across the country are continuing to rise, and residents in the Stateline Area are dealing with life and work disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Wisconsin, more than 300,000 unemployment benefit claims have been filed since March 15. In Illinois, over 830,000 unemployment benefit claims have been filed between March 1 and April 25.
The Beloit Daily News reached out on social media asking readers to share their experiences during these difficult times. Those who responded have been laid off, furloughed or mired in confusion handling the unemployment claim process.
Beloit resident Nikole Ray, a hair stylist at a local salon, said she has been unemployed since the salon she works at was forced to close due to the stay-at-home order.
Jen Vonesh, of Beloit, said she has been laid off from a car rental business since March 27.
“(I) weirdly can’t wait to go back to work,” Vonesh said. “I actually love what I do.”
Beloit resident Diana Dunne-Sweet, a dental office employee, was laid off on March 1. Since then, she’s been dealing with unemployment claim issues.
“Luckily my husband is still working. The not knowing is the frustrating part,” Dunne-Sweet said. “This was my first time ever filing for unemployment.”
Some workers are furloughed due to the impact of the virus.
Penny Dollinger, of Beloit, works in food service and says she wasn’t laid off, but she’s had her hours reduced.
Janesville resident Cinid Stearns, a local travel agent, said her business flat-lined following the “Safer At Home” order issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
“It’s has been very difficult being laid off,” Stearns said. “We are not considered ‘essential employees.’ When the ordinance was issued by Governor Evers we were currently dealing with clients who were to travel during spring break.”
City councilor Mark Preuschl, who works in retail merchandising, said he took a leave of absence from his job due to being nearly 65-years-old and with underlying past medical issues.
“I didn’t think driving around from store-to-store in three counties working on displays of magazines, books, and greeting cards was essential to my future health,” Preuschl said. “At the time, March 20, the company I work for made it optional and to this day they still have people in the field doing what I did. I have no idea who’s doing the magazine racks at Beloit-area CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.”
Certified Nursing Assistant Amy Normand, of Beloit, was furloughed due to the lack of elective procedures occurring at a local hospital.
“This is my third week being home and I still have not got unemployment,” Normand said. “I’m not blaming anyone. They have so many to go through. It is hard times right now, but at least I am safe at home.”
To those demanding both Wisconsin and Illinois lift restrictions, Normand urged people to consider the public health ramifications of not staying home.
“I say keep it closed until it is safe,” Normand said. “Yes it sucks. Yes I want to be back to work, but I don’t want my loved ones to die from this nasty virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.