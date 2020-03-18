BELOIT—Staff at Beloit Area Community Health Center (BACHC) as well as HealthNet are fielding increased calls from patients who want information about COVID-19, to know when to isolate themselves and what their health symptoms mean.
“We are getting a lot of calls and have been doing a lot of triage. We still have influenza and allergy season, which can result in similar symptoms, and we encourage people not to panic,” BACHC Registered Nurse Fran Zamora said.
Zamora said the most predominant distinguishing features of COVID-19 are shortness of breath, uncontrolled fever and confusion. Although there are cases of COVID-19 without fever or many symptoms, it’s a good idea to call a provider when having breathing issues.
Staff also have been encouraging patients to rethink going to the emergency room unless they have life-threatening symptoms. The high volume of patients in the emergency rooms right now could make contracting COVID-19 or another virus more likely.
Staff has been urging patients and non-patients alike to call them with questions about their health to help curb the potential spread of COVID-19. Staff are dispensing advice via the phone lines to help keep people at home when possible, according to Dental Director Dr. Cynthia Riffle and BACHC Clinic Communications Specialist Ana Montoya.
“As of yesterday we are postponing visits that can wait to a later date. This is just as a precaution so the virus doesn’t spread to the healthy and most vulnerable,” Montoya said.
Patients are not only asked to call ahead for screening, but those arriving at the clinic get their temperature taken at the front desk. Staff must get their temperatures taken each day before reporting to work. Anything above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit would be in triage with a nurse immediately.
Riffle said BACHC is only seeing urgent-care dental patients, or those in pain which would be deemed a dental emergency. The American Dental Association and Centers for Disease Control recommended all dental offices and clinics limited to urgent care, Riffle added.
Decreasing dental patients at the facility not only decreases everyone’s chance of being exposed, but also helps preserve masks, gowns and gloves for medical providers treating patients.
“If you have a dental procedure that can wait a few weeks, we ask you to wait,” Riffle said.
Despite restrictions, staff urge dental patients to call and to come in if necessary.
“This is especially true for children. Want to make sure kids are taken care of,” Riffle said.
HealthNet of Rock County is limiting non-essential visits to its facilities, and suspending enrollment until April 6. This means current patients who are uninsured and need to re-enroll for 2020 services will not need to do so until further notice, according to HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges.
The HealthNet medical clinic has decided to suspend physician visits until April 6. It plans to continue with nurse visits and medication dispensing.
This will prevent bottle necking on current medication pick-up days, and will allow immunosuppressed individuals to receive medications that improve their chances of remaining stable and healthy during this outbreak. Medication pick-up days will be on Monday, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays during various hours. People can contact 608-756-4638 or refer to HealthNet of Rock County’s website for a detailed calendar at www.healthnet-rock.org.
Until April 6, all non-emergency procedures such as hygiene and regular dental check-ups are suspended at the HealthNet dental clinic.
Hedges said one of the biggest questions HealthNet is receiving is when to isolate themselves or do social distancing. Hedges said people should isolate for 14 if they have traveled to countries listed by the Centers for Disease Control as well as places with community spread including Washington, California or New York. Those who are immunosuppressed should also consider isolating themselves. Those over age 60 should at least implement social distancing as their are more asymptomatic people who are carrying the virus than they may realize.
