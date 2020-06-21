BELOIT—The Beloit Police Department is partnering with other local police agencies to enforce seatbelt laws.
Beginning today, Beloit police are working closely with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Police Department on the initiative. The “Click It or Ticket” campaign ends July 5.
“Despite advances in vehicle technologies, wearing a seat belt remains the most important and effective step motorists can take to prevent being injured or killed in a traffic crash,” said Beloit Police Sgt. Christian Dalton.
Wisconsin’s seat belt compliance stands at about 90%, the highest ever recorded, according to a Beloit police news release. But 44% of people killed in accidents were not buckled up.
In 2019, Wisconsin had a total of 41,654 traffic convictions for failing to wear a seatbelt.
