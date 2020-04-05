BELOIT—Despite other states postponing elections, Wisconsin’s political leaders have been unable to agree on another option, so Tuesday’s vote remains scheduled to proceed.
Meanwhile, the City of Beloit and other local governments have been scrambling to carry out polling. Beloit announced it is consolidating all polling places to City Hall, 100 State St., for the April 7 election due to a lack of poll workers and the threat of COVID-19.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
As it stands, after political stalemate between Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled legislature, along with court battles, absentee voters must mail ballots back to the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office by 4 p.m. on April 13. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at City Hall until that deadline if voters are concerned about ballots not arriving in time through the mail.
The dispute continues in the federal courts, however, with the possibility further changes could be ordered before election day.
Otherwise, voting will take place in a drive-through format as voters cast ballots from their vehicles, assisted by poll workers who have the option to wear personal protective equipment.
Last week, a federal appeals court granted Wisconsin clerks additional time to receive and count absentee ballots to April 13. As of Sunday, though, various stakeholders were asking federal authorities and the U.S. Supreme Court to step in and delay the election for health reasons.
Here’s what to expect to see on the spring primary ballot:
Beloit City Council
Four seats are up for election on the Beloit City Council. Incumbents Regina Dunkin, Kevin Leavy and Mark Preuschl will face challengers Brittany Keyes, Paul Martin and Markese Terrell. The candidates receiving the top four vote totals will win a seat at the council table. The council term is two years.
Beloit School Board
Four seats are up for election, with incumbents Pam Charles, Stephanie Jacobs and Wendy Sanchez running against Spencer Anderson, Maria Delgado and Amiee Leavy.
The top four candidates receiving votes will get the four positions with the two highest recipients getting the three-year terms; the third highest receiving the two- year term; and the lowest of the top four getting the one-year term.
Rock County Board (Beloit area contested races)
Robert Potter (incumbent) and Brenton Driscoll will face each other for the District 6 seat; New candidates John Peterson and Shirley Williams will run for the District 14 seat vacated by Terry Fell; and incumbent Phillip Owens will face newcomer Jacob Taylor for the District 16 seat.
Clinton Village Board
Four candidates are vying for three positions on the village board. Incumbents Art Bushue and Tracie Risseeuw will be joined on the ballot by candidates Jennifer Laatz and Jason Aarud.
Clinton Board of Education
Four candidates are vying for three positions on the Clinton School District Board of Education. Incumbents Sheri Mullooly, Elizabeth Price and Gary Gilbank will be joined on the ballot by Ronald Schut.
Parkview Board of Education
Four candidates are vying for three positions on the Parkview School District Board of Education. Incumbents Donald A. Bomkamp, Clay Hammes and Tina Sutter-Meyers will be joined on the ballot by Amanda Vogt.
State Supreme Court
Current Justice Daniel Kelly will run against Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.
Referendum questions:
The county board approved placing an advisory referendum on the ballot regarding redistricting by asking voters “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?”
All Wisconsin voters will be asked to weigh in on amending a section of the state’s constitution relating to crime victims’ rights commonly called “Marsy’s Law.”
The question will read, “Shall section 9m of Article I of the constitution, which gives certain rights to crime victims, be amended to give crime victims additional rights, to require that the rights of crime victims be protected with equal force to the protection afforded the accused while leaving the federal constitutional rights of the accused intact, and to allow crime victims to enforce their rights in court?”
