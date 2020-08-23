TOWN OF JANESVILLE - A Town of Janesville man was arrested Friday after child pornography allegedly was found during a search of his residence.
Tyler Scott Johnson, 27, faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Following an investigation by the sheriff's office's Detective Bureau, which took several weeks, a search warrant was issued for Johnson's residence. The investigation was started after the sheriff's office received a tip.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in Rock County Circuit Court today.