MADISON—State lawmakers in the Rock County are once again split along partisan lines as they reacted to Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State address which was delivered Tuesday.
Evers made many sweeping policy announcements during his remarks given for the first-time in-person at the State Capitol since the COVID-19 pandemic began before lawmakers, Wisconsin Supreme Court judges and invited guests.
He called on the Legislature to send $150 checks to all those who pay taxes in Wisconsin, a plan staunchly opposed by the GOP-controlled Assembly and Senate, while also announcing various allocations from federal pandemic aid.
Evers said he would tap into $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to pay for an ongoing tuition freeze for the University of Wisconsin System; while also announcing plans to use federal funding to pay for mental health services at K-12 schools, UW and for Wisconsin National Guard members. Funding would also be allocated for rural communities to support emergency services.
Evers and the Legislature have been at odds for the last three years, with Evers vetoing many GOP-backed laws and the Legislature refusing to pass key policy items pushed by his administration.
Local Democrats, Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, voiced strong support of Evers’ speech, while Republican Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, was staunchly critical of Evers’ remarks. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, could not be reached for comment as of press time on Wednesday.
“Governor Evers’ State of the State address highlighted the impact of his steady leadership on our state’s families and economy, and outlined key investments that the Wisconsin legislature must work to address during this legislative session and beyond,” Spreitzer said. “In the final month of our legislative session, there is much work to be done to continue to support our state’s economy and working families. I look forward to continuing to work with Governor Evers and my colleagues in the legislature on these critical issues.”
Loudenbeck took issue with Evers’ highlighting the state’s surplus, something that’s grown to the largest sum in the state’s history in recent years, while calling on the governor and Democrats to “exercise restraint” in spending.
“He can pat himself on the back for the billions of dollars in federal money he alone handed out over the past two years, when in reality, he should be saying “thank you” to the Legislature for holding onto more of our Wisconsin tax dollars so we have it when we need it, not telling us to spend it,” Loudenbeck said. “More than ever we have to remain prudent in our budget and policy decisions so we do not reverse course on the progress we’ve made over the last several years. The surplus is proof that our tax cuts and reforms are working.”
Ringhand said Evers was “looking to make Wisconsin a great place to work and live for everyone.”
“While Republicans in the legislature remain focused courting the far fringes of their base, Governor Evers has kept his focus on using pandemic relief funds to help families, farmers, small businesses and tourism,” Ringhand said. “Coming out of the pandemic, Wisconsin has its lowest unemployment rate in history and more people working than ever before.”
The Legislature will end its biennial session in three weeks, while a special session was called by Evers starting on Wednesday.