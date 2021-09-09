First responders in the Stateline Area are reflecting on the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, with many saying the tragedy integrally changed their careers and forever altered American life as we know it.
The Beloit Daily News spoke with a number of police, fire and public works staff, both seasoned officers and those who were merely kids at the time, from Beloit, Town of Beloit, South Beloit and Janesville asking them to recall vivid memories of that fateful day.
Some of the first responders who shared their stories also served in various capacities in the U.S. military, some of whom were inspired to serve due to the attacks and others who felt a sense of duty to help protect their country.
Common themes for all first responders touched on the gravity of Sept. 11, 2001; the community support that followed the tragedies; and the ways the job forever changed how they respond to emergencies.
For Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Griffin and Lt. Jeremy Flanagan, both of whom started with the department in 2000, the incident dramatically changed how fire departments across the country communicate between jurisdictions.
Griffin said fire crews had approached then-fire chief Brad Liggett about sending a squad to New York City, but he recalls command staff urging everyone to stay in the Stateline Area in case attacks occurred in Chicago.
“We had never been attacked on our soil like that before,” Griffin said. “It was very different. It’s dramatically changed everything we do in the service. I know what’s going on in some major cities now, and we regularly talk about cases and we have that coordination now.”
Flanagan, who was on duty at the time of the attacks added, “It is one of the moments that you remember where you were and what you were doing. Police funding and fire funding weren't even a debate. But, it also brought in the idea of specialized skills in the area of building collapse. We saw the massive increase in funding for technical rescue and structural collapse training. We became more than firefighters. We became the first line of defense against potential terrorist attacks.”
At the Beloit Police Department, Officer Blaine Oxenreider, now a 22-year veteran of the force and former U.S. Marine from 1992 to 2000, the day brought more questions than answers.
“I had just got home from work and I was playing with my two small children at the time who were toddlers,” Oxenreider said. “I got a phone call from my father and I just sat there in shock the rest of the day. When I saw the news I didn’t know if I would be getting a call from the military asking me to come back or whether I was going to get a call from the department saying that we are all on alert. There was a lot of uncertainty not knowing what was going to happen.”
Town of Beloit Police Chief Ron Northrop, who was serving as a Beloit sergeant at the time, said the briefing room immediately ceased to have the typical day-to-day office camaraderie and went “silent” after seeing the attacks begin to unfold across the country.
“Everyone in the room was glued to the TV as we watched the aftermath and the mayhem caused by this attack on U.S. soil and thinking of the chaos of managing this incident,” Northrop said. “This was not a military strike on a battlefield where trained soldiers are strategically fighting for primacy, but rather, an attack on the very fabric of our day-to-day lives in the U.S. That day, police officers and firefighters became the soldiers on an unfamiliar battlefield.”
Janesville Police Chief David Moore said he started the day in an administrative meeting before learning of the attacks. At the end of the day, Moore said he spent time explaining the importance of the day’s tragic events to his children.
“Honestly, America let our guard down,” Moore said. “There were warnings that we failed to act on. America is much more safe today with airport security, a more robust intelligence system that includes the sharing of information and an awareness that we are vulnerable.”
Sept. 11, 2001 was South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman’s second day in the Illinois police academy, and he recalls being in the middle of training and he and other young officers thought a commander telling them “America is under attack” was part of a training scenario.
“After our training that day, we were driving back to the academy and I was shocked to see cars lined up for miles to get gas at every gas station,” Truman said. “I don’t think anybody knew what was going to happen in the U.S. and people started to panic…I think the magnitude of 9/11 highlights the importance of our military, police, fire, and dispatch. Although most citizens don’t (and shouldn’t) have to worry about terrorism, without any one of those four components, our entire system fails and puts our country at great risk.”
For many Stateline Area first responders who also served in the military, the events of Sept. 11 affected them greatly.
Janesville Police Officer Joseph Sanovich, who was 20 years old in 2001, joined the U.S. Army in 2002 as a direct result to the terror attacks, and he was deployed to Iraq in September of 2003.
“The amount of pride people took in being Americans was something I have never experienced before or after 9/11. People rallied together and supported each other,” Sanovich said.
Beloit Police Officer Christopher Hoefs, who was in sixth grade during the attacks, served in the U.S. Army Reserve and Wisconsin Army National Guard in 2010 before being commissioned as an officer in 2014 ahead of deployments in Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020.
“I think it played a part in my decision to join,” Hoefs said. “It might not be something I am thinking about all the time, but I am sure that it’s somehow influenced me to join the military and become a police officer.”
Even at just 5 years old, now-Beloit police officer Nicholas Rodenbeck said he remembers waking up to his family watching TV and seeing the images play out. In 2018, Rodenbeck enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve.
“I did it out of a sense of patriotism for my country,” he said.
Beloit Transit System Supervisor James Thompson was stationed at Norfolk Naval Station as an Officer Of The Deck that morning. Thompson said he recalls the ship’s captain informing the crew of the attacks on American soil. His ship was ordered out to sea to patrol the Eastern Seaboard to protect our country’s coastlines.
“We remained out to sea until the following Monday,” Thompson said. “We came to work on Tuesday which seemed like a normal workday and when we returned home it seemed like everything was changing. It seemed like the country had united as Americans, become respectful and appreciative of our protectors, humbled by the events, and ready to not allow it to happen again.”
Janesville Fire Department Paramedic-Firefighter Mary Flavin summarized what many of the first responders told the Beloit Daily News: That the events of Sept. 11, 2001 refocused priorities and showed the fragility of life.
“That day was not only a reminder of what could happen to us at work, but also how it could completely change the lives of our families,” Flavin said.
In the years that followed, both the Town of Beloit and City of Janesville took steps to secure pieces of the World Trade Centers, both of which stand solemnly at memorial parks in the respective municipalities.
Town of Beloit Fire Department Deputy Chief Rich Tippelt and retired Town of Beloit firefighter Jeff Pearson spearheaded the effort to bring a piece of American history to the Beloit area. The process took years and numerous documents to be filled out and approved by the federal government since each piece of the rubble at Ground Zero in New York City was cataloged as evidence.
After two-and-a-half years, a truck driver pulled into the township in 2011, and the pair said the driver was unsure as to why he was bringing a piece of warped steel to a fire department. That’s before Pearson told him of what he had just delivered—and the impact on the driver was evident.
"Just seeing that piece and knowing the significance of it. It brought back so many memories. Seeing how twisted it was and how big of a thing that was,” Tippelt said.
Pearson added, “Standing here, I get chills every time I look at it. You realize what you are looking at is something that is truly a part of American history and needs to be remembered.”
One thing is for certain: Those in the Beloit area will never forget Sept. 11, 2001.