CLINTON—First responder Hannah Loudenbeck braced herself Thursday afternoon before climbing into a trailer loaded with grain seed—eight feet deep.
Her fellow firefighters then went to work on extracting grain seed using special tools and helped dislodge Loudenbeck from the pit so she could climb out to safety.
The training exercise was organized for area fire departments to get some practice on how to rescue a person who is trapped inside of a grain silo as crop harvesting season is just around the corner.
The DeLong Company, Inc. in Clinton hosted the training exercise and informational event, which included 18 fire departments from around the area.
The company also announced a donation of $40,000 for grain bin rescue equipment.
“Our goal is to ensure that local fire departments are equipped and trained to aid the farming community, in the event of a worse-case scenario on a grain farm,” said DeLong Company President David DeLong. “First responders really only have a short window of time to save someone.”
Clinton Fire Chief Mark Ruosch said he commends his firefighters and other area first responders for their efforts to take part in training and be ready for anything.
Ruosch added that as fire departments nationwide oftentimes share resources and personnel, the cooperative exercises are important to saving lives. Mutual aid is a key to smaller departments’ success as they are stronger together, he said.
“We can’t do it all alone,” Ruosch said. “We’re not just sitting here waiting for the next fire. We’re capable of all types of emergencies.”