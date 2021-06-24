Area community leaders say they are in awe of the response and coordination of area and regional first responders when they rushed in to battle the Chemtool industrial fire in the Town of Rockton on June 14.
Rockton Village President John Peterson said all the fire departments and other agencies worked well together, and he was especially impressed with Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson.
“Kirk is an extremely intelligent man and he was very impressive through all of this,” Peterson said. “All the agencies did a great job and there wasn’t any egos getting in the way. There was 100% cooperation.”
He noted, besides the the fire departments, the area police departments worked well with other agencies and addressed needs of traffic control and meeting residents’ needs.
Also, officials from the Illinois National Guard continue to work in the area and are coordinating with the Environmental Protection Agency for air and soil quality testing.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said society as a whole generally shows a degree of respect and admiration for first responders, but that respect is brought to a whole new level when something of this magnitude occurs.
“When something this spectacular and dangerous occurs, it gives evidence to the level of commitment present that most of us would not be capable of,” Rehl said.
He said first responders show the same dedication, whether they are responding to someone who is having a heart attack or if they are responding to a large scale fire like the Chemtool fire.
Regarding the Chemtool fire, Rehl said he has never seen anything like this so close to home, and he hopes he will not see a situation like this again anytime soon.
“We are so fortunate there was no loss of life,” he said.
VetsRoll Co-founder Mark Finnegan said he and Retired Illinois State Trooper Lisa Ditzler set up over 100 flags on Blackhawk Boulevard on June 16 to honor the first responders who bravely battled the Chemtool fire.
Earlier in the afternoon, Finnegan said he contacted officials from the Rockton police and fire department, and they supported the idea.
Illinois State Trooper Dan Balsley with District 16 provided cover for the two to put up the flags.
“It was almost midnight when we were doing it. We got them all up in about two hours,” Finnegan said.
“We felt it was the right thing to do since we couldn’t fight the fire. It was showing the stateline’s respect for what first responders went through and we wanted to let them know that we understood and were thinking about them,” Finnegan said.
The flags will stay up until July 5.
Peterson said the impact of the Chemtool fire will be with the people of the Stateline Area for some time to come.
“This isn’t done. When the firetrucks all leave, there still will be needs to be met,” he said.
He said the economic impact on the area will be felt for some time to come and he is hoping state and federal government officials recognize that. He said he has heard from some legislators expressing support, but he hopes they will continue to support the area.
“I hope all the well wishes won’t go away,” he said.