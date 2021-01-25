BELOIT—Several Stateline Area municipalities declared snow emergencies Monday in anticipation of snowfalls in the evening.
Meanwhile, communities all across the Midwestern United States braced for heavy snowstorms that were expected to disrupt travel and bring a foot of snow in some areas, the Associated Press reported Monday.
The City of Beloit, Town of Beloit, City of Janesville and City of South Beloit each declared a snow emergency on Monday.
Forecasts were issued predicting 3 to 5 inches of snow and ice in the Stateline Area starting Monday night going into this morning.
Laura Williamson, Beloit Public Works Director, said while the city didn’t see as much snow as originally anticipated over the weekend, the additional snowfall on Monday night underscored an urgent need for residents to move their vehicles so plow drivers can get through during snow removal.
Williamson said some areas around Beloit have been especially challenging for plow drivers to navigate narrow roads. She said it is possible the city will begin issuing tickets or towing vehicles.
The city’s entire fleet of plow trucks was out in force Monday, Williamson said, with a full staff at the ready.
Local crews were watching out for wind gusts Monday, which pose additional risk of car accidents, Williamson said.
“We’ll be mindful of any drifting snow,” she said.
Williamson encouraged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, watch their speeds, allow extra time, be aware of conditions and surroundings and to keep cell phones charged and essentials handy in case of emergencies.
Beloit’s snow emergency is scheduled to be in effect until 8 p.m. Jan. 26.
South Beloit’s declaration is scheduled to be in effect until noon Jan. 26.
The Town of Beloit’s declaration was set to be in effect until 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
All vehicles that are parked on city streets must be moved off the streets to allow for effective snow removal operations.
In the City of Beloit, a list of off-street parking options can be found on the city website at www.beloitwi.gov.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 100% chance of snow and patchy blowing snow early today, with a chance of flurries at night.