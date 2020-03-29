SOUTH BELOIT - Applicants are being sought to fill a vacant position on the Winnebago County Board.
On March 12, David Boomer of South Beloit announced he would be stepping down as District 4 representative on the county board. District 4 includes the South Beloit and Rockton area.
Applications for the position are due by 5 p.m. on April 9. Applicants must be registered voters and they must live in the district. The previous holder of the seat was a Republican, so the applicants must be Republicans.
Resumes and cover letters should be mailed to the Administration Building #533 C/o Stacy Mullins, 404 Elm St., Rockford, IL. 61101. Applications and resumes also can be emailed to smullins@wincoil.us.
