BELOIT - Applications will be sought to fill a vacancy on the Rock County Board as District 11 Supervisor Kaelyb Lokrantz has stepped down from the board.
Lokrantz was appointed to the county board in November of 2019. He served on the Agriculture and Extension Education, Land Conservation and Human Services committees for the county. He is the community service coordinator for Community Action Inc. of Rock and Walworth Counties.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said Lokrantz recently moved out of District 11. The district includes Town of Beloit Wards 3 - 7 and City of Beloit Wards 1 and 12.
Those interested in applying for the position on the county board will be asked to send applications to County Board Chair Richard Bostwick. Smith said Bostwick hopes to have a nominee for the District 11 seat by mid-June. The nominee will then be submitted to the full county board for a vote. Applications and a letter listing qualifications can be mailed to Richard Bostwick, Rock County Board Chair, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Wis. 53545.