MILTON—Applicants are being sought for a vacancy on the Rock County Board of Supervisors.
The vacancy is for the District 5 position, which represents Wards 1—8 in Milton. The person appointed the position will serve until the April 2022 election.
Jeremy Zajac has served in the District 5 position on the board since 2014. He is stepping down and will take a position working at Rock Haven, the county-run skilled nursing facility.
Those interested should send a letter describing the applicant’s qualifications and why he or she wants to serve on the county board.
Applications should be sent to Kara Purviance, chair of the Rock County Board, Rock County Courthouse, 51 S. Main St., Janesville, Wisconsin, 53545. Applicants also can email to Purviance at countyadmin@co.rock.wi.us.
Applications should be sent by Oct. 30.